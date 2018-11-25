European Union leaders back Brexit deal

The 27 European Union leaders have endorsed the Brexit deal, European Council president Donald Tusk said. The announcement that the remaining 27 EU leaders had backed the plan came in a tweet from European Council president Donald Tusk barely 40 minutes after the meeting started.

How did EU leaders respond?

Ahead of the summit European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker warned Britain cannot expect to get a better Brexit deal if Parliament rejects the agreement hammered out by Theresa May. His warning came as EU leaders gathered in Brussels endorsed the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration finally agreed with the commission last week. He told reporters: "This is the deal. It's the best deal possible and the EU will not change its fundamental position when it comes to these issues," he said.

Mr Juncker's comments were echoed Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte who urged MPs to give their approval in next month's expected "meaningful vote" in the House of Commons. "This is the deal on the table. I don't think there is anything more now. I don't want to contemplate a no vote. I think there will be a yes vote," he said. "I think this is the best we can all do - both Theresa May and her Government as well as the European Union. "I do think she has everything now to argue for a yes vote in the British Parliament." The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said the deal was a "necessary step" to prepare for the next phase of negotiations which the Government hopes will result in a wide-ranging free trade agreement. "Now it is time for everybody to take their responsibility. This deal is a necessary step to build the trust between the UK and the EU we need to build," Mr Barnier said. "The next phase is an unprecedented and ambitious partnership. We will remain allies, partners and friends."

How has Theresa May appealed for support?

"It is a deal for a brighter future," Theresa May wrote in her letter to the nation.

Ahead of the meeting Mrs May penned a "heart and soul" letter urging the nation to back her Brexit deal. The almost 800-word message is an attempt to speak directly to the public to build support for her deal, which faces widespread opposition. Westminster including from both wings of her Conservative Party and the Democratic Unionist Party which props up her administration. She said the deal "will honour the result of the referendum" by allowing the UK to "take back control" of its money, laws and borders. "It is a deal for a brighter future, which enables us to seize the opportunities that lie ahead," she said. She promised she would be "campaigning with my heart and soul" to win the vote in the Commons. And "with Brexit settled" the UK will be able to focus on the economy, NHS, building homes and tackling the "burning injustices" in society, the Prime Minister added. The summit in Brussels is only taking place after Spain claimed the UK and EU had given into its demands for concessions over the future of Gibraltar. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez claimed the UK and European Union had agreed to its demands for guarantees over the status of Gibraltar in future negotiations.

What lies ahead for Mrs May?

Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster has said the DUP will vote against the deal.