Jeremy Hunt 'optimistic' over fate of jailed Briton and commends wife Daniela Tejada for her bravery

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said he is "optimistic" about the fate of British academic, Matthew Hedges, jailed for life on a spying charge. Commending Mr Hedges' wife for her bravery the Foreign Secretary promised he will hold further talks with his United Arab Emirates counterpart. Diplomatic efforts to free the PhD student are being led by Mr Hunt amid an outcry after the 31-year-old was handed the sentence earlier this week. The Durham University researcher’s wife, Daniela Tejada, has lobbied for his release and won assurances from Mr Hunt that the Government is “now standing up for” her husband, after she claimed it had initially put foreign relations above his liberty.,

Matthew Hedges' wife Daniela Tejada. Credit: PA

Mr Hunt said Ms Tejada is being “incredibly brave in challenging circumstances”, and that he is “optimistic” a way through can be found. “The UAE is a very long-standing friend of the UK, and I have had very good conversations with their foreign minister. I am going to speak to him again this afternoon,” Mr Hunt told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show. “I am very much hoping we can find a way through that.” Mr Hunt held talks with foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed on Friday and said he believed the Emirati authorities were “working constructively to find a solution to this problem.”

United Arab Emirates ambassador Sulaiman Almazroui makes a statement about Matthew Hedges. Credit: PA

In a statement at the UAE embassy in London on the same day, ambassador Sulaiman Almazroui praised the closeness between the two nations as he said clemency is being considered for the “extremely serious case”. “Mr Hedges’ family have made a request for clemency and the government is studying that request,” he said. “Because of the strength of that relationship we are hopeful that an amicable solution can be reached.” He also made efforts to defend the judicial process, denying it was a “five-minute show trial” and claiming three judges evaluated “compelling evidence” over three hearings to make their ruling. He did not address whether the academic was given adequate legal representation throughout the process, which Ms Tejada has said he lacked.

