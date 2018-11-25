Migrant caravan attempts storming Mexico-US border as tear gas fired and helicopters scrambled

Hundreds of migrants tried storming the Mexico-US border. Credit: AP

Tensions at the Mexico-US border have almost reached boiling point after hundreds of migrants pushed past police and scrambled towards the crossing. Several hundred of the migrants, part of a caravan from Honduras, tried getting past a blockade of Mexican police at the border between Tijuana and California. ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy witnessed as groups made their way to the border fence, shouting "yes we can" on Sunday.

US border forces fired tear gas, closed the border and scrambled a number of helicopters in response. The migrants carried hand-painted American and Honduran flags as they called for their asylum applications to be processed more quickly, chanting: "We are not criminals! We are international workers!" A number of the migrants attempted climbing a railway siding in order to cross the border via the mountains.

More than 5,000 migrants have been camped in and around a sports complex in Tijuana after making their way through Mexico in recent weeks. Many hope to apply for asylum in the US, but agents at the San Ysidro entry point are processing fewer than 100 asylum petitions a day. Many of the migrants appeared to easily pass through the Mexican police blockade without using violence. A second line of Mexican police carrying plastic riot shields stood guard outside a Mexican customs and immigration centre.

