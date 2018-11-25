MSPs call for end to unstable housing provision for homeless

A cross-party group of MSPs has called for the Scottish Government to introduce a seven-day limit for homeless B&B use.

A report by homelessness charity Crisis indicated that 84% of 74 people stuck living in B&Bs, hotels or unsupported hostels felt isolated by their living situation.

Nearly half of the respondents reported that they had no access to cooking facilities.

The joint statement suggests changing the law so that homeless people are moved on from unsuitable temporary accommodation into more settled housing after one week.

It was signed by Andy Wightman (Green Party), Pauline McNeill (Scottish Labour), Alex Cole-Hamilton (Scottish Liberal Democrats) and Graham Simpson (Scottish Conservatives).