Retailers urged to be clear with consumers over Cyber Monday delivery

Online retailers have been warned to make sure their delivery claims don’t mislead consumers, as Cyber Monday begins today.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) raised its concern that many people buying online could be hit by surcharges based on where they live in the UK.

The advertising regulator says that some online retailers are not making the charges clear and should not make absolute delivery claims if they cannot fulfil the commitment.

Earlier this year, the Committees of Advertising Practice (CAP) – the body which writes and maintains the UK Advertising Codes – issued an enforcement notice on advertised delivery restrictions and surcharges, applicable to all relevant advertisers in the UK.

The notice requires advertisers to take immediate action to ensure their advertising sticks to the advertising rules.

Failure to do so can lead to targeted enforcement action, taken with the aim of maintaining a level playing field amongst businesses and protect consumers.

The action may include – when advertisers are unwilling to work with the ASA and CAP – referral to COSLA in Scotland and the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland for consideration of legal action.