Ukraine accuses Russia of ramming tugboat as passage is blocked in Kerch Strait near Crimea

Russia has blocked passage through the Kerch Strait, a narrow body of water nestled between Crimea and the Russian mainland.

The move came after three Ukrainian navy ships made what the Russian coast guard has called an unauthorised crossing through “Russian territorial waters”.

It follows months of growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has steadily worked to increase its zone of control around the peninsula.

The Kerch Strait is the only passage into the Sea of Azov beyond it. The strait is crossed by the recently completed Kerch Bridge, connecting Crimea to Russia.

Transit under the bridge has been blocked by a tanker ship and dozens of cargo ships awaiting passage are stuck.