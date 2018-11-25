Varadkar confident Europe will approve Brexit deal

Ireland’s premier has said issues remain to be ironed out with the Brexit withdrawal agreement but he is confident that Europe will give it the green-light.

Leo Varadkar described the draft deal as “the next best thing” to the UK staying in the European Union.

He made the comments before travelling from Dublin to Brussels with European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee to attend a special EU Council summit on Sunday.

The Taoiseach said: “There are a few issues to be ironed out but I am confident that we, as 27 countries, will be able give the green light on behalf of Europe to the withdrawal agreement.”

The summit will go ahead after Spain claimed the UK and European Union had agreed to its demands for guarantees over the status of Gibraltar.

British Prime Minister Theresa May held meetings with EU chiefs Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk on Saturday evening to finalise details.