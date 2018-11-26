- ITV Report
Arsenal saves energy off the pitch with battery powered stadium
Arsenal has become the UK's first football club to be completely powered by battery, with the installation of a new energy storage system.
Positioned in the basement at the Emirates Stadium, the battery is capable of powering the 60,000 seat stadium for an entire match, the equivalent of 2,700 homes for two hours.
The Gunners’ home is one of the biggest stadiums in the UK, with energy spikes coming on match days, but everyday, energy is needed for refrigeration, offices and growing lights to maintain the pitch.
The club has already made big changes to reduce its environmental impact.
The stadium has been part powered by green energy since 2017, around 80% of match-day waste is recycled and LED floodlights have reduced floodlight energy consumption by 30%.
Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: "This is a big step forwards for us in being efficient with energy usage and building on our work in reducing our carbon footprint as an organisation.''
Matt Allen, Chief Executive of energy firm Pivot Power, which installed the battery, said: “Arsenal is showing how football clubs and other big power users can save money and support government plans to meet climate change targets.
"Batteries are central to creating a cost-effective, low-carbon economy and we are keen to help government, local authorities and businesses seize the opportunities they offer.”
The battery storage system will operate for 15 years and generate income by providing services to the National Grid to help it balance supply and demand.
Minister for the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy, Claire Perry hailed Arsenal for "truly moving the goal posts when it comes to energy efficiency at the Emirates Stadium.
"This project scores the hat-trick of tackling peak prices and storing clean energy, with the goal of selling back energy to the grid at peak times.
"A more flexible energy grid could save the UK billions and this kind of cutting-edge technology shows companies the potential of being part of the beautiful game of smarter energy systems.”