Arsenal saves energy off the pitch with battery powered stadium

Arsenal has become the UK's first football club to be completely powered by battery, with the installation of a new energy storage system.

Positioned in the basement at the Emirates Stadium, the battery is capable of powering the 60,000 seat stadium for an entire match, the equivalent of 2,700 homes for two hours.

The Gunners’ home is one of the biggest stadiums in the UK, with energy spikes coming on match days, but everyday, energy is needed for refrigeration, offices and growing lights to maintain the pitch.

The club has already made big changes to reduce its environmental impact.

The stadium has been part powered by green energy since 2017, around 80% of match-day waste is recycled and LED floodlights have reduced floodlight energy consumption by 30%.

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: "This is a big step forwards for us in being efficient with energy usage and building on our work in reducing our carbon footprint as an organisation.''