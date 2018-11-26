Theresa May could debate Jeremy Corbyn on TV as she campaigns for her Brexit deal

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May could go head to head. Credit: PA

Theresa May could debate Jeremy Corbyn on TV as part of her campaign to pressure MPs into backing her EU-endorsed Brexit deal. A Labour spokesperson insisted Mr Corbyn would "relish" the proposed head-to-head showdown, which was first reported in the Daily Telegraph. Mrs May will address MPs in the Commons on Monday as she begins her campaign-style bid to convince a majority to back her Brexit plan ahead of an expected Meaningful Vote on December 12. She will challenge them to act to avoid risk crashing out of the European Union without an agreement.

Theresa May returns from Brussels to deep domestic discord over her endorsed plan to leave the European Union. Credit: PA

Mrs May will tell the Commons “with absolute certainty” that “there is not a better deal available” after EU leaders made it clear a deal was not up for renegotiation. The prime minister, who will chair a meeting of her Cabinet on Monday morning, will warn rejecting her deal will “open the door to more division and uncertainty, with all the risks that will entail”. At a historic summit in Brussels on Sunday, the leaders of the remaining 27 member states took less than 40 minutes to approve the deal. Mrs May will now put it to a vote of MPs before Christmas but faces a battle to get it through the House of Commons in the face of intense opposition on both the Leave and Remain-supporting wings of her party.

Why would the PM be seeking a debate?

She has already started a campaign of selling her deal directly to the public in the hope their support can win round MPs opposed to the plan before the Commons vote. That may include a notable shift in attitude towards TV debates, which the prime minister famously shunned after calling a snap election last April. On the potential for a TV debate, which a Labour Party spokesperson said: “Jeremy would relish a head-to-head debate with Theresa May about her botched Brexit deal and the future of the country.” Mr Corbyn reacted on Sunday to the EU leaders' endorsement. He said the deal “is the result of a miserable failure of negotiation that leaves us with the worst of all worlds”.

How will the PM attempt to convince MPs in the Commons?

Theresa May's address will speak more to the benches behind her than the opposition out to block her deal. Credit: PA

In her Commons statement the Prime Minister will say: “Our duty as a Parliament over these coming weeks is to examine this deal in detail, to debate it respectfully, to listen to our constituents and decide what is in our national interest. “There is a choice which MPs will have to make. We can back this deal, deliver on the vote of the referendum and move on to building a brighter future of opportunity and prosperity for all our people. “Or this House can choose to reject this deal and go back to square one … It would open the door to more division and more uncertainty, with all the risks that will entail.” She will say that “the national interest is clear” and “the British people want us to get on with a deal that honours the referendum”.

How many MPs are opposed to the PM's deal?

More than 80 Tories have rejected the deal, with all the opposition parties – and Mrs May’s allies in the DUP – also set to oppose it. Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson on Monday branded the Prime Minister’s deal a “disaster” and a “humiliation” for the UK. In his regular Daily Telegraph column, he said: “The other EU countries have signed the deal immediately, because they know that they have us exactly where they want us. “We are a satellite state – a memento mori fixed on the walls of Brussels as a ghastly gaping warning to all who try to escape.”

Will Theresa May quit if she loses the meaningful vote?