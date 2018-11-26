Baroness Trumpington, Bletchley Park code-breaker with celebrated V-sign, dies

Baroness Trumpington, a Bletchley Park code-breaker famed for flicking two fingers up at a fellow Tory peer, has died at the age of 96, her son has said. Tributes came from across the political spectrum after Adam Barker announced that the former Conservative minister died on Monday afternoon. Lady Trumpington only bowed out from the House of Lords, where she was celebrated as one of Parliament’s most colourful characters, last year.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt celebrated her as a “trailblazer, heroine and an utter joy”. Mr Barker said she had “a bloody good innings”, as he tweeted: “My mother passed away this afternoon in her sleep.” Lady Trumpington spent 37 years as a Conservative peer and had spells as a minister and a government whip.

James Cleverly, an MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative party, tweeted: “So sad to hear that code breaking, two finger wagging, Baroness Trumpington has passed away. Ma’am, we salute you.” Ms Mordaunt wrote: “Deepest sympathies to all who knew and loved this incredible woman. Socialite, mother, Bletchley Park code breaker, Baroness, Minister, trailblazer, heroine and an utter joy.” Tim Farron, MP and former Liberal Democrat leader, said she was “admirable, decent and unique”, while Labour MP Kevin Brennan celebrated his “admiration for a remarkable woman”.

