Prince Charles jokes grandchildren 'wear me out' on visit to toddler group

The Prince of Wales has joked about keeping up with his grandchildren on a visit to a toddler group, saying they "wear me out".

Charles has three grandchildren, and a fourth on the way but they seem to be a handful for the heir to the throne.

The prince sympathised with mother Amelia Kerr, 33, as she cradled her baby boy when he visited a toddler group at Dorchester Community Church, based in his model village of Poundbury in Dorset.

Ms Kerr said later he looked down at her four-week-old son Oliver Morris and said: "My grandchildren wear me out, I don’t know how you do it."