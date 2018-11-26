Thousands break glow stick world record to shine light on gender inequality

More than 4,000 people lit up glow sticks in a world record attempt in Colombia which shone a light on gender inequality.

The successful attempt took place in Bogota on Saturday on the eve of the UN's International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Valeria Pachon, a women's rights activist, said the event would help people understand gender equality issues.

She said: "I think this is an important time for us that through Guinness (World) Record, we make people see that this problem of equality, which will take us 100 years to solve, we must make it a reality, we must make it visible and we must make it a world trend."

A total of 4,394 people took part, shaking their wrists for a minute to achieve the record and surpass the previous mark of 3,712 participants.