EU deal leaves Scotland on the sidelines, says Mike Russell

Scotland has been sidelined by the deal agreed between the UK and the EU, according to Scotland’s Brexit Secretary Mike Russell.

Mr Russell said the Withdrawal Agreement, signed off by EU leaders in Brussels on Sunday, would also sell out vital national industries.

The Scottish Government said it will publish its analysis this week of the impact the deal could have on the Scottish economy and living standards.

Mr Russell said: “Far from providing certainty, this is a blindfold Brexit which will lock in years of negotiations and uncertainty with no guarantee there will even be any sort of trade deal at the end of the process.

“The UK Government’s focus has been on Gibraltar and, rightly, Northern Ireland, but Scotland has been sidelined.

“It is not just the fishing industry that is going to be sold out by the Tories, the whole economy will be damaged if the Tories succeed in dragging Scotland out of the Single Market, which is eight times the size of the UK alone.

“This week we will publish evidence-based analysis of the damage this deal will do to jobs and living standards in Scotland and why we must instead stay in the EU or at least the Single Market and Customs Union.”