Oscar-winning Last Tango In Paris filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci dies

Filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci, who won Oscars for The Last Emperor and whose erotic drama Last Tango In Paris enthralled and shocked the world, has died. Bertolucci, aged 77, died at his home in Rome, surrounded by his family.

Bernardo Bertolucci died in Rome Credit: AP

Bertolucci’s movies often explored the sexual relations among characters stuck in a psychological crisis, as in Last Tango In Paris. The self-professed Marxist also did not shy away from politics and ideology, as in The Conformist, which some critics consider Bertolucci’s masterpiece. Despite working with A-list international stars, Bertolucci always defended his own filmmaking style against what he said was the pressure of the US film industry. He maintained critical success for most of his career, weathering the controversies that his sexually provocative work would stir and some commercial flops. “When it comes to commercial cinema, I have the strange pleasure of feeling that I’m from another tribe, an infiltrator,” he told Italian daily Corriere della Sera in 1990.

Bernardo Bertolucci won Oscars for The Last Emperor Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP

He was honoured for lifetime achievement at the Cannes film festival in 2011. Bertolucci’s movies also bore the imprint of the director’s own experiences in psychoanalysis. He always said that making films was his way of communicating with the audience. It was his personal language. “Maybe I’m an idealist, but I still think of the movie theatre as a cathedral where we all go together to dream the dream together,” he said upon receiving an award from the Director’s Guild of America for his 1987 film The Last Emperor. That film handed Bertolucci his greatest success. In 1988 it won all the nine Academy Awards that it had been nominated for, including best movie and best director. The film, the first Western feature film to win permission to shoot in Beijing’s Forbidden City, follows the life of China’s last emperor, from child-king at the end of the Qing Dynasty to war criminal and finally to an ordinary citizen in the People’s Republic. It was filmed in the lush and vivid style that was one of Bertolucci’s trademarks. It featured grandiose scenes and intimate moments, and a flashback structure that is typical of biopics.

Bernardo Bertolucci won the Best Director Oscar for The Last Emperor Credit: AP