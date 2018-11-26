Flagship education programme ‘not meeting key targets’

Targets for the Scottish Government’s flagship scheme to prepare children and young people for the world of work are not being met, according to a report.

Halfway into the seven-year Developing the Young Workforce Programme (DYW), it was revealed “too little or no” progress is being made in some key areas.

The policy aims to make sure all post-school options, such as apprenticeships, employment or university, are equally valued and available to every young person.

Holyrood’s Education and Skills Committee found for many groups of young people, particularly those who have been in care or are disabled, progress has fallen behind Government targets and may not be achieved by 2021.

Figures show the percentage of employers recruiting young people directly from education has not changed from 32% since 2014, despite a target of 35%.

Committee convener Clare Adamson MSP said: “Leaving school is a major life event. While this brings many opportunities it can also be a daunting prospect.

“We want to make sure that young people get the appropriate information that they need and that they have confidence in the advice being given.

“It is positive that more young people than ever are going onto college or university.

“We recognise, however, that this isn’t the right choice for everyone so it is important that our young people are confident in making their own choice based on personalised guidance.”