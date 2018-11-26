Formerly conjoined twins leave Australian hospital after separation

Formerly conjoined twins from Bhutan have been discharged from an Australian hospital more than two weeks after they were separated in a delicate surgery.

The 15-month-old girls Nima and Dawa were joined from the lower chest to just above the pelvis and shared a liver.

They were separated during an almost six-hour operation at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital on November 9. A major challenge had been to reconstruct their abdomens.

“Thank you, everyone,” their grateful mother, Bhumchu Zangmo, said, as she wheeled her daughters from the hospital where their lives have been transformed since their arrival on October 2.

The hospital’s head of paediatric surgery Joe Crameri told reporters the twins had made an “excellent recovery” and were acting independently.