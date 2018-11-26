Inquest into prison death of failed suicide bomber

An inquest will be held into the death of a Muslim convert who was jailed for life over a failed suicide bomb attack at a restaurant.

In May 2008, Nicky Reilly, 30, accidentally set off a home-made nail bomb in a toilet cubicle as he prepared to target dozens of innocent customers.

Reilly, described as the “least cunning person ever to have been charged with terrorism”, injured only himself in the blast inside the Giraffe restaurant in Exeter.

On October 19 2016, Reilly, who had changed his name to Mohammed Saeed Alim, was found dead in custody at HMP Manchester.

Reilly, 30, of King Street, Plymouth, Devon, suffered from Asperger’s syndrome and had learning difficulties.