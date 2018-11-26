Lighter winds mean it won't feel as cold

Western areas will start cold with some patchy frost and pockets of fog, but for many Monday is set to be a drier day.

Most western parts should see some lengthy spells of sunshine, however eastern areas will continue to see a scattering of showers feeding in off the North Sea.

These could locally be heavy, especially around East Anglia at times.

Despite this, the winds will be lighter than what we saw over the weekend so it won't feel quite as cold with a top temperature of 10 Celsius (50 F).