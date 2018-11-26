'Our nightmare is finally over': British academic Mathew Hedges pardoned in UAE over spying charge

The spokesman said Mr Hedges was "100% a full-time secret service operative" who was in the country "to steal the UAE's sensitive security national secrets for his paymasters".

A UAE official said the country stands by the charges against Mr Hedges, but that the academic was being pardoned, alongside 784 other prisoners, as part of the UAE's 47th National Day.

His wife Daniela Tejada said their "nightmare" was finally over, adding: "To say we are elated is an understatement."

Mr Hedges, originally from Exeter, was arrested at Dubai Airport as he tried to leave the country on May 5.

The 31-year-old was jailed for life last week on a spying charge.

British academic Mathew Hedges has been pardoned with immediate effect in the United Arab Emirates.

UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said the pardon would allow the UAE and UK to "return our focus to the underlying fundamental strength of the UAE-UK bilateral relationship".

The pardon follows several days of diplomatic efforts by the UK, including Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, to free Mr Hedges.

Following the announcement, Mr Hunt tweeted that it was "fantastic news" and that the UK was grateful to the UAE for resolving the issue "speedily".

Mr Hunt said Mr Hedges could fly home "very soon indeed".

Mr Hedges, a doctorate student in Middle Eastern studies at Durham University, is still in the UAE but will be allowed to leave once procedures securing his release are complete.

Mrs Tejada said the pardon was "the best news we could have received".

"That he is returning home to me and the rest of his family is much more than I was ever expecting to happen this week," she said.

"I thank you all for your support. Without the involvement of the media, the overwhelming support of academics, the public worldwide, the work of the British diplomatic body in the UAE and Secretary Hunt's intervention, this would have never happened."

Mr Hunt told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the UK had not seen any evidence for the charges.

He said: "But the main thing now is that they have made this very important gesture. Matthew Hedges is coming home, and everyone recognises that he has been through a very tough time, but that his wife Daniela, his wife has been to hell and back frankly, and she fought incredibly hard."

He added that it was a "bittersweet moment" as charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains imprisoned in Iran on what are widely regarded as trumped-up spying charges, along with other Britons.