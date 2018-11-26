- ITV Report
-
'Our nightmare is finally over': British academic Mathew Hedges pardoned in UAE over spying charge
British academic Mathew Hedges has been pardoned with immediate effect in the United Arab Emirates.
The 31-year-old was jailed for life last week on a spying charge.
Mr Hedges, originally from Exeter, was arrested at Dubai Airport as he tried to leave the country on May 5.
His wife Daniela Tejada said their "nightmare" was finally over, adding: "To say we are elated is an understatement."
A UAE official said the country stands by the charges against Mr Hedges, but that the academic was being pardoned, alongside 784 other prisoners, as part of the UAE's 47th National Day.
The spokesman said Mr Hedges was "100% a full-time secret service operative" who was in the country "to steal the UAE's sensitive security national secrets for his paymasters".
UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said the pardon would allow the UAE and UK to "return our focus to the underlying fundamental strength of the UAE-UK bilateral relationship".
The pardon follows several days of diplomatic efforts by the UK, including Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, to free Mr Hedges.
Following the announcement, Mr Hunt tweeted that it was "fantastic news" and that the UK was grateful to the UAE for resolving the issue "speedily".
Mr Hunt said Mr Hedges could fly home "very soon indeed".
Mr Hedges, a doctorate student in Middle Eastern studies at Durham University, is still in the UAE but will be allowed to leave once procedures securing his release are complete.
Mrs Tejada said the pardon was "the best news we could have received".
"That he is returning home to me and the rest of his family is much more than I was ever expecting to happen this week," she said.
"I thank you all for your support. Without the involvement of the media, the overwhelming support of academics, the public worldwide, the work of the British diplomatic body in the UAE and Secretary Hunt's intervention, this would have never happened."
Mr Hunt told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the UK had not seen any evidence for the charges.
He said: "But the main thing now is that they have made this very important gesture. Matthew Hedges is coming home, and everyone recognises that he has been through a very tough time, but that his wife Daniela, his wife has been to hell and back frankly, and she fought incredibly hard."
He added that it was a "bittersweet moment" as charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains imprisoned in Iran on what are widely regarded as trumped-up spying charges, along with other Britons.
UAE authorities made the announcement at a press conference in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning.
They said President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued the clemency for Mr Hedges on Sunday, along with hundreds of others.
At the press conference, journalists were shown a video of Mr Hedges describing himself as a captain in MI6 during what appears to be a court hearing in the Gulf Arab country.
UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said in a statement: "The case against Mr Hedges was predicated on evidence secured from Mr Hedges' electronic devices; surveillance and intelligence gathering by UAE intelligence and security agencies; and evidence provided by Mr Hedges himself - including a corroborated account of asset recruitment and training and the confidential information being targeted."
Dr Anwar said the UAE always hoped the matter "would be resolved through the common channels of our long-standing partnership".
Professor Stuart Corbridge, vice-chancellor of Durham University, said : "We are absolutely delighted to learn the news of Matt's impending release.
"It is paramount that he is now allowed to return home to Daniela and his family as quickly and safely as possible.
"We will continue to offer Matt's family our full support in the aftermath of this traumatic ordeal and we will be thrilled to welcome him back to the Durham University community."