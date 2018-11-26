- ITV Report
-
What do the White House Christmas decorations look like?
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the White House.
First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2018 White House holiday decorations on Monday.
Mrs Trump designed the decor, which features the patriotic theme of "American Treasures".
"This home, held in trust for all Americans, displays the many splendours found across our great Nation," the White House said in a statement.
The decorations include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families, an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco.
Also on display are the customary gingerbread house and the traditional White House tree, which stands at 18 ft (5.5 metres) tall.
Mrs. Trump tweeted a video showing her walking among this year’s holiday decorations, which also include an ornament emblazoned with the slogan for her child well-being campaign, Be Best.
This is the second Christmas in the White House as a First Family for Donald and Melania Trump.