Mitsubishi Motors sacks chairman Carlos Ghosn

The board of Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi Motors, which is allied with Renault and Nissan, has voted to dismiss Carlos Ghosn as its chairman after his arrest last week.

Prosecutors arrested Ghosn on November 19 on suspicion of under-reporting his income by 44 million dollars (£34 million) over five years.

Nissan Motor Co ousted him as its chairman last week, saying an internal investigation found Ghosn abused company money and assets.

Mitsubishi said its current chief executive, Osamu Masuko, will serve as both acting chairman and CEO pending a general shareholders meeting.

It said Ghosn had lost the trust of the company and would find it difficult to continue to act as chairman.

Mr Masuko told reporters the board’s decision was unanimous.