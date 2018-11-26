Another needle found in strawberry punnet in New Zealand supermarket

A needle has been found in a strawberry container in a supermarket in New Zealand, the second incident to hit the country in recent months.

The strawberries were bought at a Fresh Choice supermarket over the weekend in Geraldine, a town on the South Island.

It is unclear whether the strawberries in the punnet was grown in New Zealand or imported from Australia.

The latest incident comes after a contamination crisis erupted in Australia which saw more than 100 reports of tampered boxes of strawberries.

A former strawberry farm supervisor accused of putting needles into the fruit in "spite or revenge" appeared in court in Australia in November.