Politicians and footballers among thousands protesting violence against women

Politicians and footballers were among the thousands of people who protested violence against women on Sunday.

The United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women was marked by tens of thousands turning out across Europe.

At the EU Brexit summit in Brussels, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani sported a red swipe under his left eye as he addressed the media.

In his home country of Italy, the mark represents support for the day. Mr Tajani wrote on Twitter that “Nothing can justify violence against women. My mother taught it to me. I taught it to my children.”

The mark was also adopted by prominent Serie A footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Radja Nainggolan, Bruno Alves and Fabio Quagliarella.