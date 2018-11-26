- ITV Report
-
Rapist serving life term arrested after absconding from prison
A rapist serving a life sentence who absconded from an open prison has been arrested.
Members of the public were warned not to approach Wayne Jones, an inmate at HMP North Sea Camp near Boston in Lincolnshire.
The 39-year-old absconded from the Category D open prison on Sunday evening.
Lincolnshire Police said on Monday that Jones had been located.
The force thanked members of the public on social media: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."