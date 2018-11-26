School says it won't punish teens who gave apparent Nazi salute in prom photo as parent claims they were waving goodbye

"As previously stated, we cannot know the intentions in the hearts of those who were involved," Ms. Mueller wrote in the letter, which was obtained by The Baraboo News Republic .

Head of the Baraboo School District, Lori Mueller said in the letter, on Wednesday, that the district was "not in a position to punish the students for their actions" because of their right to freedom of expression.

The Wisconsin students who appeared to make a Nazi salute in a widely criticised in a pre-prom photo taken earlier this year will not be punished, their school said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It comes after the photographer and parent, Peter Gust, who took the photo of Baraboo high school boys on the steps of a local courthouse in May, said he was simply asking the teens to wave goodbye to their parents.

"The optics aren’t good," Gust said.

"There was never any inkling of that whatsoever. ... There was nothing intended in any way shape or form to simulate anything that was offensive to anyone," he added.

Kevin Vodak, the school board’s president, said the photo "deeply disappointed me, shamed, appalled and angered me."

"The photo has shaken to the core my personal belief of the process that we as a community and as a school district have made to be tolerant, inclusive, accepting and admitting of all of those who are different from ourselves," he added.

Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum tweeted their criticism of the photo on Monday.

"This is why every single day we work hard to educate. We need to explain what is the danger of hateful ideology rising," they said.