Tonight: Showers in the east tonight, otherwise cold and turning murky with fog and low cloud, particularly for central, southern and eastern areas. Some frost in places. Turning windy with rain in the west later.

Tomorrow: Wet and windy in the west with coastal gales, although brighter later. Murky in central and eastern parts, perhaps briefly brightening up before cloud, rain and strong winds arrive later.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Mild but unsettled through Wednesday and Thursday with very strong winds and spells of heavy rain. Becoming colder on Friday with sunshine and blustery showers, most frequent in the west.