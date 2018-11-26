Why Theresa May hopes to appeal to public in a bid to win over MPs on Brexit deal

The Prime Minister's plan to secure the support of MPs is to appeal beyond the House of Commons directly to voters.

She hopes they will somehow twist the arms of their MPs in Westminster to back her and her deal.

Among them, those in constituencies like St Albans where the majority of voters backed remain - but their MP supported leave and now plans to reject Theresa May's plan.

However, Brexit appears to be undermining this city's faith in Parliament and democracy.

Voters in St Albans told ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger that they're "fed up" with the Brexit negotiations.

"She's got a deal now, lets accept it, let go ahead, let's get out of Europe and stand on our own two feet," one St Albans resident said.

Almost 60% of the population voted in favour of remain and little has changed.