Storm Diana set to bring wet and windy weather to UK

A "major change" in the UK's weather is expected in the coming days as Storm Diana sweeps in from the Atlantic.

The recent cold and sunny spell seen by many is set to be blown away by heavy rain and gales, some severe, in the middle of the week.

Storm Diana, named by the IPMA Portuguese weather service, is currently threatening the Azores and is due to make itself felt over western parts of the UK on Wednesday.

Dan Harris, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "It now looks very likely that we will see a major change in the UK's weather early in the week ahead.

"We expect spells of wet and windy weather to sweep across the UK from the south west from Tuesday, although at the moment there is uncertainty around the timing and the focus for the heaviest rain and strong winds."