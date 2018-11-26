The Iranian migrants in Calais determined to enter Britain at any cost

Iranian migrants in northern France have told ITV News they are determined to take whatever risks necessary to enter Britain.

Growing numbers of migrants from Iran are using small boats to enter British ports or land on beaches, as tightened security makes it more difficult to get past border checkpoints.

Entering the country illegally by boat is not a cheap option.

The migrants camping rough in Calais told ITV News they had paid thousands of Euros to make the journey to the UK - only to be abandoned by their smuggler before the Channel crossing.

Ahmed's father had paid £39,000 (€50,000) for his son to make the difficult journey from Iran to England, but since he arrived in Calais, Ahmed's smuggler has disappeared leaving him stranded in miserable conditions in a camp on waste ground in Calais.

The journey across the Channel - which can cost between €1,000-€12,000 per person - can also be a perilous journey.

Ahmed recently backed out of a crossing when he saw how rough the sea was the day he was due to travel.