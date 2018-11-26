Tories call for drug addicts to be given ‘life plan’ in new proposals

Tories have set out plans for a major overhaul of drugs services, including proposals which could see first time offenders escape a criminal record. In addition to the establishment of local commissions, which could order first time drugs offenders into treatment if they opt to avoid prosecution, the Conservatives want personalised “life plans” to be drawn up for everyone who comes forward for help, and reviews of all drugs deaths. Figures published earlier this year revealed there were a record 934 drugs related deaths in Scotland in 2017 – more than double the total from 2007. With the country facing a “drugs crisis”, Scottish Tory health spokesman Miles Briggs insisted “fresh thinking and a new national approach is critical”.

The Tories believe the changes could halve the number of drug deaths within five years, and have also set the target of increasing the number of addicts in treatment from 40% to 60%. Mr Briggs stated: “As many as 1,000 Scots are expected to die from drug related deaths this year alone. “Drugs wreck families, destroy lives and are holding back some of our poorest communities. “The SNP Government’s efforts to reduce drug misuse have failed and the crisis is getting worse. “The Scottish Conservative plan is based on a simple premise: users don’t need a drugs plan to help them manage their addiction, they need a life plan to help them end their addiction.” Mr Briggs insisted every drug user “can be brought off drugs and supported back to a functioning lifestyle”. He added: “At the centre of our plan is a call to give every problem drug user in Scotland a personalised Life Plan to support and sustain their transition from addiction back to a functioning life. “We also believe we will have most impact by getting in early. So our strategy today sets out radical steps to deal with first time drug offenders – to ensure their first time is also their last time. “It would be their choice – take responsibility for yourself and your actions, and you get a second chance and avoid a criminal record. Offend again, and you can expect to feel the full force of the law.”

