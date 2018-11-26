US agents shoot tear gas at migrants on border

“We ran but when you run the gas asphyxiates you more,” she told the AP while cradling her three-year-old daughter Valery in her arms.

Honduran migrant Ana Zuniga, 23, said she saw migrants open a small hole in concertina wire at a gap on the Mexican side of a levee, at which point US agents fired tear gas at them.

Children were screaming and coughing in the mayhem.

US agents shot the gas, according to an Associated Press reporter on the scene.

Migrants approaching the US border from Mexico were enveloped with tear gas as a few tried to breach the fence separating the two countries.

Mexico’s Milenio TV also showed images of several migrants at the border trying to jump over the fence.

Mexico’s Interior Ministry said around 500 migrants tried to “violently” enter the US.

The ministry said in a statement that it would immediately deport those people and would reinforce security.

As the chaos unfolded, shoppers just yards away on the US side streamed in and out of an outlet mall.

US Border Patrol helicopters flew overhead, while agents held vigil on foot beyond the wire fence in California.

The Border Patrol office in San Diego said via Twitter that pedestrian crossings have been suspended at the San Ysidro port of entry at both the east and west facilities.

All northbound and southbound traffic was halted.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a statement that US authorities would continue to have a “robust” presence along the border and that they would prosecute anyone who damaged federal property or violated US sovereignty.

“DHS (Department of Homeland Security) will not tolerate this type of lawlessness and will not hesitate to shut down ports of entry for security and public safety reasons,” she said.

Earlier on Sunday, some Central American migrants pushed past a blockade of Mexican police who were standing guard near the international border crossing.

They appeared to easily pass through without using violence and some of the migrants called on each other to remain peaceful.

A second line of Mexican police carrying plastic riot shields stood guard outside a Mexican customs and immigration plaza.

That line of police had installed tall steel panels behind them outside the Chaparral crossing on the Mexican side of the border.