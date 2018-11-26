Vandals target 'lost' Derbyshire village after it is revealed by drought

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

The remains of a Derbyshire village deliberately flooded by the creation of a reservoir during the Second World War have been exposed by drought. Sitting on the banks of the river it takes its name from, the ruins of the usually submerged Derwent village have been revealed for only the third time in over 70 years. Malcolm Thorp, 78, is one of just four people still alive who lived in the village before it was flooded. He showed ITV News where the church once stood, the engraved date stone revealed by the low-lying water line, and the house where he was born.

Ruins of Derwent village exposed by a low water line.

But the once-in-generation sight has brought in another kind of flood as visitors flock to the area to witness the phenomenon for themselves. Some have had to be helped by the local mountain rescue after getting stuck in the thick mud. There has also been reports of theft and vandalism.

The village before it was flooded to make way for a reservoir during WW2. Credit: Bamford History Group

Locals have appealed for more respect to be shown to the flooded village. Kathleen Hearnshaw from the Bamford History Group told ITV News: "We might not see this again, ever. Or we might not see it for another 20 years so it's important to enjoy it and respect it." Mr Thorp said he was "proud" that his former house was now a tourist attraction.

The sight has attracted many visitors. Credit: ITV News