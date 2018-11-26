What the papers say – November 26

Theresa May momentously won EU backing for her Brexit deal on Sunday, but it is the coming battle for MPs’ approval that dominates Monday’s front pages. The Daily Mail says the Prime Minister faces two weeks of frantic efforts to sell her deal and prevent the collapse of her Government.

An election-style campaign will see Mrs May challenge Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to a televised debate, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The strategy is “high risk”, The Times says, as she attempts to counter opposition to the deal in Westminster.

The Guardian leads with Mrs May’s warning to MPs that rejecting her deal will take the country “back to square one”.

But The Sun says the PM is “desperate” and that her deal has been branded a victory for the EU.

The Financial Times reports that Mrs May said the deal “works for the UK and the EU”.

Meanwhile, the EU has said there is “no Plan B”, the Daily Mirror says.

The PM will tell MPs that they have a “duty” to back the deal, although a number have told her to look for a better one “now”, the Metro reports.

The Daily Express calls for MPs to “stop bickering” and get behind the deal, saying the country has had enough of Brexit.

The Independent simply poses the question of whether they will agree.