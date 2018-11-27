286 Northern Ireland primary school children suspended in 2016-17

Four and five-year-old children are among a rising number of pupils receiving suspensions at Northern Ireland’s schools, a report from the Education and Training Inspectorate has found. In the academic year 2016-17, 4,084 pupils of compulsory school age were suspended. Around three times more boys than girls were issued with suspensions. The Education and Training Inspectorate (ETI) noted that “alarmingly” 286 were of primary school age, and officials revealed that 74 were in primary one or primary two. Repeated infringement of school rules was among the main reasons for the suspensions.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The ETI’s biennial report – Learning Lessons: Inspiring People: Putting Learners First – was published on Wednesday and sets out challenging times in education, noting a recent Audit Office report finding that the general schools’ budget has fallen in real terms by 9.3% from 2012-13 to 2016-17. Powersharing government in Northern Ireland has been in suspension since January 2017 which has left senior civil servants in charge of departments instead of ministers. The ETI report said the absence of an education minister was restricting the decisions that can be made, which in turn creates “further uncertainty, delay and frustration”. The report also revealed further challenges to the sector in a rise in the number of “under-age children” – those aged two – in nursery units. It found that at 25 of the 338 statutory nursery schools and nursery units within primary schools, a quarter of the children were two. “Where there is a larger number of under-age children in a class, including those with additional needs, the demands on the practitioner to provide a quality pre-school programme is restricted and, as a result, the children do not make as sure a start as expected,” the report found.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.