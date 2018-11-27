A gloomy start across central and eastern parts of the UK

It will start gloomy across central and eastern parts of the UK, with widespread mist, fog and low cloud as well as some patchy frost.

This will be slow to clear from these areas, but where is does there may be a little brightness for a time.

In contrast, further west it will be a different story with wet and windy weather already spreading in, pushing steadily northeastwards to affect most places during the day.

Winds will be strong around coasts and hills in the west, locally reaching gale force in exposure.

Rain will be heavy too, but it will begin to turn drier across Pembrokeshire and parts of southwest England later.

Temperatures will be cold under the cloud and rain, but in the far southwest it will turn milder with a high of 13 Celsius (55 F).