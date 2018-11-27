Bus company fined £2.3 million for ‘failings’ over fatal crash

Chander, 80, a former mayor of Leamington Spa, was given a two-year supervision order after he was ruled mentally unfit to stand trial due to dementia.

The Stockport-based company, which is part of the Stagecoach Group, had apologised to the families of those killed and injured ahead of sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court, on Tuesday.

Midland Red (South) had pleaded guilty last year to two offences contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act, by allowing Kailash Chander to continue working despite what a judge called “repeated” warnings about his driving.

A bus company has been fined £2.3 million for “significant” health and safety failings after a “fatigued” driver ploughed into a supermarket, killing a passenger and a pedestrian.

A trial of facts at the court which ended in September heard Chander mistook the accelerator for the brake before the smash in Coventry in October 2015, in what was described in court as a “gross” failure by the driver.

A jury ruled that Chander, 77 at the time of the crash, was driving dangerously when he killed primary school pupil Rowan Fitzgerald, seven, and 76-year-old pedestrian Dora Hancox.

The six-day trial was told that Chander had been warned about his “erratic” driving by his employer after four crashes in the previous three years.

An expert told the court Chander may have been suffering from undiagnosed dementia, without showing symptoms to colleagues, at the time of the crash.

The hearing had been adjourned for sentencing with the judge handing down his sentence after a two-day hearing, on Tuesday, though Chander was not present, as he is now suffering a variety of health problems.

Sentencing the company, Judge Paul Farrer QC, said the company “failed to follow policy” in the run-up to the fatal crash.

A driving assessment in April 2015 suggested Chander “may have been capable of driving to the satisfactory standard, if properly rested”.

But a warning to maintain his limited hours was “not enforced, and almost immediately ignored” by depot managers.

As a result, Chander was at the wheel of the bus when he made a “fundamentally tragic and fatal error”.

The judge added: “The failings of the company were a significant cause of the events of October 3 2015.”

He said: “Over the course of a six-month period, Mr Chander was driving a bus in circumstances where he was permitted to drive while fatigued, inevitably involving a high risk of death or serious injury to the public of Mr Chander himself.”

In court on Monday, at the start of this week’s two-day sentencing, prosecutor Andrew Thomas QC read victim impact statements from Rowan’s grandmother Barbara Fitzgerald, as the boy’s mother Natasha Wilson wept in the public gallery.