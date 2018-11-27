Chief school inspector urges teachers’ unions to end industrial action

Northern Ireland’s chief education inspector has urged teachers’ unions to call off industrial action which she says is preventing her from being able to carry out complete inspections.

Noelle Buick said just 39% of schools fully co-operated with inspectors.

Members of four of the five teachers’ unions in Northern Ireland are engaging in industrial action in a dispute with management over pay and conditions.

The unions say teachers are worse off in real terms after receiving just two 1% pay raises since 2010.

Teachers have been taking part in action short of strikes, which includes refusing to co-operate with school inspectors from the Education and Training Inspectorate (ETI).

Launching the ETI’s biennial report, Ms Buick said inspection is vital to improve educational institutions.