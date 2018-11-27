Europe’s highest court to hear Brexit legal challenge

A legal challenge over Brexit is due to be heard at the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

A cross-party group of politicians launched the action to determine whether the UK can unilaterally revoke its Article 50 request to leave the European Union.

Those bringing the case believe the UK Parliament could halt the Brexit process if MPs vote down the final deal, while the UK Government argues the case is hypothetical as it has no plans to revoke Article 50.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Luxembourg in a bid to determine whether the withdrawal process triggered under Article 50 can be halted by the UK on its own, without prior consent of the other 27 EU member states.

The ECJ is the highest court in Europe regarding EU law.

The hearing was fixed after the highest court in the UK, the Supreme Court, last week rejected the UK Government’s application to appeal against the ruling made by Lord Carloway at the Court of Session in Edinburgh in September to refer the question to the ECJ.

The case was launched in February by a cross-party group of politicians: Labour MEPs Catherine Stihler and David Martin, Joanna Cherry MP and Alyn Smith MSP of the SNP, and Green MSPs Andy Wightman and Ross Greer, together with lawyer Jolyon Maugham QC, director of the Good Law Project.