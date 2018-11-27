Hang-glider 'hangs on for his life' after plunging off Swiss mountain without safety harness attached

A man who went hang-gliding for the first time had to "hang on for his life" after plunging off a mountain without his safety harness attached, footage has shown.

Chris Gursky from Florida, says he encountered "a near death experience" on a video which was taken on holiday in Switzerland.

The terrifying video shared by the photographer on his YouTube channel reveals he "left the ground unattached from the glider."

After taking off from a mountain edge, Mr Gursky had to hang on for more than two minutes as the pilot desperately trying to steer with one hand to get him safely to the ground.