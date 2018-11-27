Highway patrol officer turns midwife after pulling over speeding van

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Sally Biddulph

A highway police trooper was forced to turn midwife after he pulled over a speeding van. Sergeant Brian Maynard soon realised why dad-to-be Jimmy Baker had been flying along at 85mph on Highway 64 in North Carolina. The officer told ITV News: "When I stopped my car, he got out and he said that his wife was in labour and he was trying to get to the hospital. And I said 'right now' and he was like 'yeah, right now'."

Sergeant Maynard with new parents Jimmy and Laura Baker. Credit: ITV News/WSOCTV.com

Pregnant Laura, told ITV News: "I was telling them, 'the baby was in my pants, you need to help me.'" Sergeant Maynard knew they did not have time to get Laura to hospital and that they would have to deliver the baby by the side the highway. Keeping a cool head, Sergeant Maynard got a blanket and gloves from his car and by the time the ambulance arrived, baby Halyn was born.

Little Halyn was in a big hurry to arrive into the world. Credit: ITV News/WSOCTV.com