NASA's InSight spacecraft sends selfie back to Earth after landing on Mars

Photo of the surface of Mars taken by the instrument deployment camera (IDC). Credit: PA

NASA's spacecraft has sent back a 'selfie' of itself after successfully landing on the surface of Mars. The InSight rover captured a picture of the red dusty planet on a camera which was fixed on its robotic arm. The US Space agency shared a photograph on social media, showing the rocky surface of Mars and part of the Insight spacecraft. The Mars Odyssey orbiter relayed images of the spacecraft from its landing site, known as Elysium Planitia, at 1.30am GMT, after almost seven months travelling through space. InSight had a seven-minute window in which to decelerate from just under 13,000mph to 5mph - landing entirely based on autonomous and pre-programmed systems.

Why is it so hard to land on Mars during 'seven minutes of terror'? Click the left and right buttons at the bottom of the interactive 3D model above to navigate through the stages.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The receiving of the images signals that InSight’s solar panels, known as solar arrays, have now successfully opened, meaning it is able to collect sunlight and recharge its batteries each day. Tom Hoffman, InSight’s project manager at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said: "The InSight team can rest a little easier tonight now that we know the spacecraft solar arrays are deployed and recharging the batteries. "It’s been a long day for the team. "But tomorrow begins an exciting new chapter for InSight: surface operations and the beginning of the instrument deployment phase." Using InSight’s robotic arm, which has a camera attached, the mission team will be able to take more photographs in the coming days, Nasa has said.

An artist’s impression of Nasa’s InSight lander descending towards the surface of Mars on its parachute Credit: Nasa/JPL-Caltech/PA

This will help engineers to assess where to install the spacecraft’s scientific instruments, which will be able to start sending back data to Earth within two to three months. The InSight lander touched down on Mars just before 8pm GMT on Monday, surviving the so-called "seven minutes of terror", a tricky landing phase for the robotic probe, travelling at 13,200mph through the planet’s thin atmosphere which provides little friction to slow down. American space agency Nasa’s 814 million dollar (£633 million) two-year mission aims to shine new light on how the Red Planet was formed and its deep structure, by mapping its core, crust and mantle. InSight arrived on Mars’s Elysium Planitia area north of its equator, described as an ideal spot for its flat, rockless surface.

An image of the Elysium Planitia sent back from the probe. Credit: NASA/JPL-CalTech

It is the first attempt to reach Mars in six years. Only 40% of missions to the planet have succeeded and all have been US-led. Three UK-made seismometer instruments are on board InSight, part of a £4 million UK Space Agency effort to measure seismic waves. NASA InSight team members rejoice after getting confirmation of a successful landing on Mars.