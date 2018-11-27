Matthew Hedges praises 'brave and strong' wife Daniela Tejada as he arrives back in UK after release from UAE prison

British academic Matthew Hedges praised his "brave and strong" wife as he arrived back in the UK following his release from prison in the United Arab Emirates.

The 31-year-old was jailed for life for spying in the UAE but then pardoned by the nation's president days later.

Arriving at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday morning, the Durham University PhD student thanked those who campaigned for his release, including his wife Daniela.

Mr Hedges said: "I don't know where to begin with thanking people for securing my release.

"I have not seen or read much of what has been written over the past few days but Dani tells me the support has been incredible. Thank you so much to the British Embassy and the Foreign Office for their efforts in ensuring I arrived safely back home.

"I could not have done this without Daniela, I hear her face is everywhere! She is so brave and strong, seeing her and my family after this ordeal is the best thing that could have happened. I thank you all once again, this is very surreal."