- ITV Report
-
Matthew Hedges praises 'brave and strong' wife Daniela Tejada as he arrives back in UK after release from UAE prison
British academic Matthew Hedges praised his "brave and strong" wife as he arrived back in the UK following his release from prison in the United Arab Emirates.
The 31-year-old was jailed for life for spying in the UAE but then pardoned by the nation's president days later.
Arriving at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday morning, the Durham University PhD student thanked those who campaigned for his release, including his wife Daniela.
Mr Hedges said: "I don't know where to begin with thanking people for securing my release.
"I have not seen or read much of what has been written over the past few days but Dani tells me the support has been incredible. Thank you so much to the British Embassy and the Foreign Office for their efforts in ensuring I arrived safely back home.
"I could not have done this without Daniela, I hear her face is everywhere! She is so brave and strong, seeing her and my family after this ordeal is the best thing that could have happened. I thank you all once again, this is very surreal."
Mr Hedges, originally from Exeter, was arrested at Dubai Airport as he tried to leave the UAE on May 5.
The UAE maintained he was guilty of spying but the country's minister of state for foreign affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said the pardon would allow the UAE and UK to "return our focus to the underlying fundamental strength of the UAE-UK bilateral relationship".
Mr Hedges' wife Daniela Tejada said she was "so happy" that he was home.
She said: "Thank you once again for the overwhelming support we have received, especially from the embassy in the UAE and the Foreign Office in ensuring that Matt was safely returned home. We are overjoyed and exhausted!
"Thank you once again as well to the international community and the international media who were very supportive from the beginning.
"I hope you can all understand that Matt and I, as well as his family, really need some time to process everything that we have been through. No one should ever have to go through what he did and it will take him time to heal and recover. He is very overwhelmed. To say we are happy is an understatement."