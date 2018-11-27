Most marginalised ‘hardest hit’ by UK Government policies – report

Some of the most marginalised people in society are being worst hit by a combination of tax, spending and local services cuts, a study has suggested.

Research by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) indicates that as a result, household income has dropped for female lone parents by 7.8%, black families 6.5%, severely disabled people 5% and families with more than three children 8%.

While household income for the poorest in Scotland dropped by 5%, it has risen by up to 1% for the more affluent, according to the findings.

The report compares the impact across Scotland, England and Wales, calculating the expected reduction in household income over the period between 2010 and 2022.

It suggests Scotland has adopted more “pro-poor” policies over that time, resulting in a lower reduction in household income than elsewhere in the UK.

Total household income in England is projected to fall by £1,450 between 2011 and 2022, compared to £200 in Scotland and £470 in Wales.

The report recommends the UK Government should consider mitigating large negative changes to reduce disproportionate impacts on some groups.

It also suggests both Westminster and the devolved Parliaments should conduct equality analysis of spending plans specifically to identify areas of disproportionate impact on women, ethnic minorities and disabled people.