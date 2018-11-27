NHS focus on targets undermining standards of care, doctors suggest in study

A majority of doctors in Scotland believe targets and finances are prioritised over quality of care, a new survey indicates. Doctors’ organisation the BMA surveyed 999 doctors across Scotland and almost three-quarters (72%) said they think targets are given higher priority than the standard of care. More than two-thirds (68%) thought the same of finances.

Around seven in 10 respondents (71%) said overall patient services have worsened in the past year, with 22% saying they have stayed the same and just 2% seeing improvement. The vast majority (97%) believe NHS resources are inadequate and affect the quality of patients’ care, with 66% saying the impact is significant and 31% that it is slight. The survey also highlighted concerns over workloads and bullying in the NHS. More than nine out of 10 doctors (91%) said they are working over their allotted hours and just under half (47%) fear being “unfairly blamed” for medical errors caused by pressures or system failures at work. Around nine in 10 (89%) doctors believe current staffing levels are not adequate to deliver quality patient care.

