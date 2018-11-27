Nooses put up in Mississippi ahead of Senate run-off

A number of nooses have been placed around the Mississippi State Capitol referencing the racially charged run-off for the Senate on Tuesday.

The five nooses and signs were affixed to trees ahead of the Senate election between Democrat Mike Espy and Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

The latter has come under fire for saying she attended a "public hanging" and comments regarding voter suppression, something her campaign team later said was supposed to be a joke.

"On Tuesday Nov. 27, thousands of Mississippians will vote for a senator. We need someone who respects the lives of lynch victims," one sign read.

"We're hanging nooses to remind people that times haven't changed," another sign said.