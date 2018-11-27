Plane overshoots destination off Tasmania after pilot falls asleep

There were no passengers on board the Piper PA-31 aircraft at the time.

An investigation has been launched after the incident on the freight flight from Tasmania to nearby King Island earlier this month.

A pilot in Australia overshot their destination by nearly 30 miles after falling asleep mid-flight.

"The aircraft was conducting a freight flight from Devonport Airport to King Island Airport," the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said.

"During the cruise, the pilot, who was the only person on board, fell asleep resulting in the aircraft overflying King Island by 46 km."

The pilot was safely able to land the aircraft.

The flight was operated by Vortex Air, a charter flights company.