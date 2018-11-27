Pret A Manger failed to change allergens policy following teenager's death

Since the inquest into the death of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, Pret A Manger has been in the spotlight over how it warns its customers of allergens in its food. That spotlight is now shining a little brighter. ITV News can reveal that one year after Natasha died in 2016, from eating a baguette with sesame seeds in, another customer fell ill from eating a sandwich, also containing sesame seeds. So, a child died in 2016 and Pret A Manger made no significant changes to their food allergen policy.

Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse

The parents of Natasha are shocked. "A young person died from eating one of their products and the fact they did nothing and just let things carry on, exactly as they had before, is beyond belief, actually," her mother Tanya said. The customer in question bought a New York deli sandwich from a Pret in north London in March 2017 which contained sesame, but it wasn't listed on the packaging. Haringey Council confirmed to us they received a complaint, because the customer had an allergic reaction. We don't know how serious, but frankly it doesn't matter whether it was or not. The point is the customer wasn't aware it contained a food substance which could have been deadly. If that wasn't enough, we've also learned a pot of muesli, containing buckwheat caused another customer to have an allergic reaction in 2017.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died after eating a Pret A Manger sandwich. Credit: Family handout