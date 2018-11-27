Rare thundersnow flash captured on camera

A home security camera in a small town near Illinois in the US, has captured a rare thundersnow flash.

The unusual weather phenomena, also known as a winter thunderstorm, occurs when snow falls as the primary precipitation instead of rain.

The wintry storm brought blizzard-like conditions to parts of the Midwest early Monday November 26.

Hundreds of flights were grounded and treacherous conditions on the roads caused travel chaos for commuters, as they returned to work after the Thanksgiving weekend.