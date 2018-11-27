SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg dies aged 57

SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg has died at the age of 57.

US TV station Nickelodeon said Mr Hillenburg died on Monday of motor neurone disease, also known as ALS.

Mr Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, movies and even a Broadway show.

He drew on his teaching experience at the Orange County Marine Institute to create a show set in an underwater small town with a sea sponge as its star.

By the end of 2001, the show boasted the highest ratings of any children's series on television and 14 years later had generated $12 billion in merchandising revenue.