- ITV Report
SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg dies aged 57
SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg has died at the age of 57.
US TV station Nickelodeon said Mr Hillenburg died on Monday of motor neurone disease, also known as ALS.
Mr Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, movies and even a Broadway show.
He drew on his teaching experience at the Orange County Marine Institute to create a show set in an underwater small town with a sea sponge as its star.
By the end of 2001, the show boasted the highest ratings of any children's series on television and 14 years later had generated $12 billion in merchandising revenue.
In March 2017, Hillenburg announced in Variety magazine that he had been diagnosed with ALS.
In the statement he said he would continue to work on SpongeBob SquarePants for as long as he was able to.
He said: "My family and I are grateful for the outpouring of love and support. We ask that our sincere request for privacy be honoured during this time."
Motor neurone disease (MND) is a condition that affects the brain and nerves and is always fatal, although some people can live with it for many years.