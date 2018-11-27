St Andrew’s Day event at European Parliament to celebrate ‘inclusive’ Scotland

Scotland’s “outward-looking and compassionate spirit” will be the theme of a St Andrew’s Day celebration at the European Parliament in Brussels.

External Affairs Secretary Fiona Hyslop will use a meeting with MEPs from the Brexit Steering Group today to declare that, despite Brexit, Scotland remains welcoming and open.

Ms Hyslop will say: “St Andrew’s Day is an opportunity for all of Scotland to celebrate the outward-looking and compassionate spirit of our nation – values that Scots are renowned for worldwide.

“Especially this year, in the face of the many challenges posed by Brexit, this is a time to reaffirm our commitment as an open, welcoming, inclusive nation.

“Remaining in the EU continues to be our strong preference and we believe the political declaration on the future relationship represents a dangerous ‘blindfold’ Brexit.”